Two Ukrainian best friends find home in Nicholasville after fleeing war

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Two dear friends are in Nicholasville after escaping their country and leaving their lives behind.

Lidiia and Margarita have been friends for decades. Their friendship was formed over activism to save others.

Now, they are seeking refuge as their homeland is attacked.

These two brave women were instrumental in saving children from radiation during the Chernobyl nuclear incident in 1986.

“We weren’t really thinking about our safety. We were thinking about people, kids, animals,” Lidiia said.

They have been the best of friends ever since.

Now, they are together in central Kentucky, seeking refuge from the Ukrainian war against Russia.

“We didn’t know where we were going, to what people we were going to meet here,” Lidiia said.

Lidiia and some of her family have been staying in Nicholasville since July.

Sunday, the pair were reunited when Margarita, her daughter and grandson made it to Kentucky after taking a 16-hour bus ride to Poland and several flights to the U.S.

“We’re really happy to see each other after not seeing each other for a long while,” Lidiia said.

There is relief in knowing they are safe and away from bombings and a war-torn country.

“I was living on the ninth floor, and I saw the bombs. It looked like a flame falling from the roof nearby. When the air raid alerts were going, we just hid in the corridor,” Margarita said.

Each day became more difficult than the one before as their home was attacked.

“The electricity started going off. The water started going off. All the things humanity is used to started disappearing,” Margarita said.

Now, these two friends and their families are safe, seeking refuge in an area they are so thankful for, while continuing to think about their home 5,100 miles away.

“We have all of our lives in Ukraine, a huge part of our soul in Ukraine,” Margarita said.

The families are being helped through the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Nicholasville. The church is always accepting donations to help refugees that are coming to central Kentucky.

