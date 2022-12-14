UofL receiving $13 million to launch new statewide manufacturing resource center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is getting $13 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce to launch a new statewide manufacturing resource center.

The Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership will sit in the UofL Office of Research and Innovation. It’s part of a national network, and UofL was chosen for Kentucky’s location after a competitive selection process.

“The University of Louisville has such vast and broad expertise and assistance and support, friendships and partnerships, that made the move to bring the MEP program to the University of Louisville truly a no-brainer, not only for us, but for this, which is the federal funder,” Scott Broughton, director of manufacturing engagement in the UofL Office of Research and Innovation, said about the university being chosen.

The center will work closely with UofL’s prominent manufacturing-related research centers. The goal is to help manufacturers boost productivity, retain and create jobs and compete in new markets here and abroad.

