21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to the Wyandotte neighborhood on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Edwards with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD has no suspects in the case. If you have information that can help detectives, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal by clicking here.

