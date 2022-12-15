Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, a century-old Clarksville bakery was struggling for customers.

Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business.

The decline in sales worried the 77-year-old owner Ernest Polston about the future of the bakery. After customers heard about the troubles at William’s Bakery, they’re pouring in support.

“My customers turned out in droves coming in here,” Ernest Polston, owner of William Bakery said. “They are the best customers and friends of mine. A lot of them were saying, ‘we support you, and we want you to stay in business.’ Isn’t that wonderful?”

Throughout the years, Polston’s bakery has fed generations of families. Polston said his customers are the sweetest part of his business.

“If they are some bakery goods, I am always going to come in here and get them. Nothing is going to stop me there,” Customer Jerome Jacobi said.

A few weeks ago, the construction on North Clark Boulevard made it hard for customers to satisfy their sweet tooths.

Polston said the construction started in March and was supposed to be completed by September. The construction blocked the end of the street and made it difficult for traffic to flow past the century-old bakery.

“They were coming over all these bumps and holes in the road to my bakery,” Polston said. “I am so grateful.”

William’s Bakery is one of the few full-service bakeries left. Polston said his next battle is finding more qualified employees.

