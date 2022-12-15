Contact Troubleshooters
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection

By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence.

She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’ job as a crossing guard seems to get more and more dangerous each day.

“I had one guy just went around me. I was out in the street. He didn’t stop. He just went on around me. It’s crazy,” Mayes said.

The crosswalk at Clays Mill Road and Hollyhill is worrying Mayes and parents the most.

This week, Mayes pulled a young girl to safety after yet another driver failed to stop for her big red stop sign, the flashing lights, and the people in the crosswalk itself.

“I did stop the traffic,” Mayes said. “A little girl ran out because she was excited seeing her mom. The car kept going. I just grabbed her and ran out of the street. That’s what I got to do. Protect my kids, you know?”

What could have become a parents’ worst nightmare was swiftly stopped by a crossing guard who cares for these kids like her own.

