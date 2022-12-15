Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Few snow showers tonight

Some spots in WAVE Country may see spotty grassy accumulation but significant travel impacts...
Some spots in WAVE Country may see spotty grassy accumulation but significant travel impacts aren't expected. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (12/22/22)
  • FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy and chilly afternoon
  • Passing snow showers tonight through Saturday
  • Alert Days declared for late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy and chilly with clouds filling back in this afternoon. We look to stay dry through sunset with high temperatures in the 40s.

Scattered rain showers begin to light up the radar this evening as moisture wraps around a low to our north. As temperatures fall, the rain transitions to snow. Some spots may see spotty grassy accumulation but significant travel impacts aren’t expected.

Scattered snow showers and flurries continue to wrap through the region tomorrow, especially in areas along and north of I-64. Temperatures look to climb into the 30s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures slide into the 20s Friday night. Flurries (and a few snow showers) remain possible.

Next week the focus will be on a strong Arctic front that will push in around Thursday. This will bring a round of rain that will quickly change to snow. When the rapid drop in temperature, strong wind gusts and snowfall…travel is expected to be highly impacted. WAVE Weather Alert Days have been declared as a result.

