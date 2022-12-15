FORECAST: Rain and snow chances return tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy today; gusts near 25 MPH

Rain/snow showers tonight into Friday AM

A much colder pattern toward Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of today looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Temperatures today will sit in the 40s behind the cold front.

Scattered rain showers begin to light up the radar this evening as moisture wraps around a low to our north. As temperatures fall, the rain transitions to snow. Some spots may see spotty grassy accumulation but significant travel impacts aren’t expected.

Scattered snow showers and flurries continue to wrap through the region tomorrow, especially in areas along and north of I-64. Temperatures look to climb into the 30s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures slide into the 20s Friday night. Flurries (and a few snow showers) remain possible.

