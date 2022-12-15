Health experts discuss respiratory viruses in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville doctors are urging you to protect yourself and loved ones from infectious illnesses this holiday season.

“I think its important for people to know that outbreaks can occur in any community in which immunization rates drop. So our best protection is for people to get the recommended immunizations,” Dr. Kris Bryant, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, said.

Experts are saying that Kentucky is seeing high case numbers of the flu, as well as an increase in COVID-19 and RSV.

To keep the spread down, doctors are asking you to so the following:

Stay at home if you are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Keep frequently touched surfaces clean.

Ventilate indoor spaces when possible.

Consider wearing a mask in crowded areas.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.