Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Supreme Court issues ruling about controversial education bill

Kentucky Supreme Court issues ruling about controversial education bill
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled “education opportunity accounts” unconstitutional.

[Read the court’s ruling below]

The decision revolves around a controversial education bill that was narrowly passed by the General Assembly in 2021 and vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear. The legislature then overrode that veto.

House Bill 563 sets up what’s called “education opportunity accounts,” or tax credits, to help parents pay for schools outside their districts, including private schools that require tuition.

Opponents say it uses state money to let kids attend private schools. A Franklin Circuit Court ruled that unconstitutional and Attorney General Daniel Cameron then appealed that decision to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The court heard arguments in the case back in October.

The Kentucky Supreme Court released its ruling on Thursday, agreeing with the lower court that the education opportunity accounts are unconstitutional.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
Topgolf lights
Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights
Linda Moore says she was upset when she saw what happened to her son.
Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop
Driver killed in Greenbelt Highway crash identified
Dr. Jeb Teichman and son
Louisville pediatrician urges flu shots after son passes away from the flu

Latest News

Some spots in WAVE Country may see spotty grassy accumulation but significant travel impacts...
FORECAST: Few snow showers tonight
New report shares Racing Louisville withheld information about sexual misconduct allegations, failure of background checks, insufficient HR staff
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/15
SnowTALK! 12/15