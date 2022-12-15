Lawmakers grill KY juvenile justice leaders over detention center problems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A series of troubleshooter investigations have exposed the dangerous understaffing inside of Kentucky’s Juvenile Detention Centers, putting staff and kids at risk.

The state shut down Jefferson County’s regional detention center after it failed a fire safety inspection.

Reforms were promised following a riot in Adair County that left one child sexually assaulted.

Lawmakers hauled in top leaders from the Department of Juvenile Justice to ask pointed questions about problems uncovered by the WAVE Troubleshooters in Kentucky’s youth prisons. What they heard did not set them at ease.

“My biggest concerns in these moves that have been announced are a, they came too late, and you heard Representative Nemes say, they suggested doing this two months ago,” said Sen. Whitney Westerfield. (R)

Over and over again lawmakers asked the Justice Cabinet Secretary and the Commissioner of Juvenile Justice why the state’s youth detention centers are out of control.

“These are not going to be easy changes, implementing these changes is going to be very very difficult, because we do have staffing issues, we have aging facilities that are not on wheels,” said Secretary Kerry Harvey.

The leaders said they’ve started making changes ordered by the Governor. Girls will no longer be housed with boys. Kids will be sorted based on the severity of their charges. Pay is being increased to attract staff.

“I know (Governor Andy Beshear) feels very personally every time we have a staff member that gets injured, or every time we have a youth that’s assaulted, and I know that he’s making changes that are going to make improvements in the system,” said Harvey.

But lawmakers said they’ve heard much of this before. They didn’t believe the leaders explained in much detail about low staff morale and security flaws in the detention centers themselves.

I’m very troubled by the lack of information flow to the people whose jobs it is that run this agency,” said Westerfield.

Lawmakers said they’ve opened a legislative investigation as well as have issued a subpoena to that department.

