LMPD: Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Thursday.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street. Police said the man was alert and talking when Metro EMS got there.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.