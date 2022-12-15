Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood

(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Thursday.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street. Police said the man was alert and talking when Metro EMS got there.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
Linda Moore says she was upset when she saw what happened to her son.
Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop
Topgolf lights
Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights
Driver killed in Greenbelt Highway crash identified
Dr. Jeb Teichman and son
Louisville pediatrician urges flu shots after son passes away from the flu

Latest News

Photo provided by Melissa Francis.
Oldham Co. woman shares Stiff Person Syndrome journey after Celine Dion reveals diagnosis
Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers
Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers
Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business.
Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers
Fifth grader Camden presents check to the Anti-defamation League
Louisville fifth grader fights antisemitism as part of school project