Louisville fifth grader fights antisemitism as part of school project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fifth grader is making waves in the fight against antisemitism.

As part of a school project at Norton Commons Elementary, Camden was supposed to include community service.

He said he watches a lot of news with his parents and has noticed increased coverage about antisemitism.

Jewish himself, he wanted something more notable to be in the news, so he got to work.

He researched organizations that could help, created a presentation and asked for donations to the Anti-defamation League.

”I guess I got lucky,” he said. “People donated a lot of money.”

Don’t let his modesty fool you, he worked for it. Eventually he’d raised $2,000.

As excited as he is to introduce his fight against anti-Semitism into the news cycle, he’s more excited to introduce love and compassion to his classmates.

“It’s honestly really cool to feel like I’m doing something,” Camden said. “Because honestly when I started this project. I thought i would raise like $50. I didn’t think it would turn into this big of a deal.”

A representative from the ADL met with him at school Thursday.

“Camden showed his classmates, he showed this school, community, that there’s no such thing as being too young to be a leader in your community,” said ADL Regional Director James Pasch. “I’m so incredibly grateful and thankful.”

Pasch said Camden has a standing invite to intern at the ADL when he’s old enough.

