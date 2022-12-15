Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after shooting woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning.

According to the arrest report, Patrick Ragland, 49, was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital.

Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers responded to a shooting on the 900 block of South 26th Street around 2:30a.m.

The victim told officers that Ragland was sending her threatening text messages.

When the victim got home Ragland came around the corner and shot her in her stomach, the victim told police.

Officers believe that Ragland was waiting for the victim to arrive at her home and planned the shooting.

Ragland is being charged with attempted murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. His bond is set to $100,000 and he is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

