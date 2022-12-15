Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after shooting woman

Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after shooting woman
Louisville man facing attempted murder charges after shooting woman(LMDC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman early Thursday morning.

According to the arrest report, Patrick Ragland, 49, was identified by the victim after she was shot and recovering in the hospital.

Louisville Metro Police Department said that officers responded to a shooting on the 900 block of South 26th Street around 2:30a.m.

The victim told officers that Ragland was sending her threatening text messages.

When the victim got home Ragland came around the corner and shot her in her stomach, the victim told police.

Officers believe that Ragland was waiting for the victim to arrive at her home and planned the shooting.

Ragland is being charged with attempted murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. His bond is set to $100,000 and he is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
Topgolf lights
Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights
Linda Moore says she was upset when she saw what happened to her son.
Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop
Driver killed in Greenbelt Highway crash identified
Dr. Jeb Teichman and son
Louisville pediatrician urges flu shots after son passes away from the flu

Latest News

COVID-19 virus
Health experts discuss respiratory viruses in Jefferson County
Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder for the January 8,...
Suspect charged in January homicide
Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting
Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting
The new library will be built on Fern Creek Road next to Fern Creek High School.
Mayor Fischer, library staff break ground on new Fern Creek library