Louisville Parks and Recreation hosting free winter break camps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation are offering free winter break camps and programs for young people throughout the community.

According to the release, the camps are being offered at 12 community centers.

The camps will provide opportunities for the youth of different age groups to play sports, craft and make new friends.

Various community centers will host New Year’s celebration for families.

You can contact a community center near you for more information, click or tap here.

