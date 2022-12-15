Louisville police searching for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a person of interest believed to be involved in the Jefferson Mall shooting.

On Dec. 15, LMPD released a photo of the man believed to be connected to the shooting.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Dec. 12 around 4:43 in the area at the Jefferson Mall.

Police reported that there was an altercation between individuals in the mall. The incident spilled over into the parking lot when a man pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds that hit the victim.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the crime tip portal.

