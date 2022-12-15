Man arrested after assaulting 12-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with assault and strangulation after incident with 12-year-old boy.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Sherman Price, 41, is facing assault charges after an incident that occurred Wednesday at a bus stop at 44th and Main Streets.

Price allegedly picked up the boy by the neck, strangled him and threw the child prior to hitting him with his fist.

Officers said Price’s actions were in response to a school bus incident that happened between Price’s daughter and the boy.

No other information is being released at this time.

