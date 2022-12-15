Man charged with murder in Newburg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide that happened in the Newburg neighborhood in September.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jeremy Thompson, 28, is being charged with murder, domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez.

On September 21, officers responded to a report of a person down in the 5300 block of Rangeland Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim who was obviously deceased. At that time, foul play could not be determined but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that foul play was involved.

There is no other information at this time.

