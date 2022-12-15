Mayor Fischer, library staff break ground on new Fern Creek library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in the Fern Creek area are one step closer to getting a new library.

Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer joined library staff and members of the community to break ground this morning on a new 18,000-square-foot library.

The new state of the art library will be built on Fern Creek Road next Fern Creek High School.

It will feature the latest technologies and an expanded collection of bestsellers, DVDs and more.

The old Fern Creek Library was closed in 2019 due to budget cuts.

“I want to thank the people of Fern Creek for not being quiet. For causing good trouble and for saying if there’s money out there and there’s a possibility to build a library, we need it and we deserve it,” Fischer said.

Metro government allocated $8.7 million in capital and American Rescue Plan funds for the construction of the new library.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.