Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mom who lives in the Portland neighborhood says two men followed her son’s bus and attacked him.

This all happened around 3:30pm on Wednesday at the bus stop at 44th and Main in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Linda Moore said she got a phone call while she was at work, saying two grown men were chasing her son and nephew after they ran into an alley.

Moore said the men were mad because her son had been messing with one of their daughters. But things seemingly got out of control, and one of the men picked up her son by his shirt and held him against the fence, and then threw him on the ground.

At the end of the video it appears the man throws a punch.

Moore said she was very upset when she saw what happened.

“This grown man. He’s only 3′11 and you done pushed him around, choked him up, hit him. He’s got knots on his head and pulled a gun out on him. All types of stuff,” Moore said.

In the video, the man is yelling at the 12-year-old boy that he shouldn’t have touched his daughter. Moore says the family came to her house to apologize to her and her son for what happened.

She said she told them if her son was doing something bad, they should’ve came to her first and she would’ve dealt with it.

“I let the mother know that you could’ve came to me. And she was like, ‘I didn’t know he was that little, I thought he was bigger.’ That don’t give you no right to get your husband or brothers to put your hand on somebody’s child. You go to the parent. You don’t just do that to somebody’s child. Because I can correct mine. I get on mines,” Moore said.

Moore saod her son is shaken by the incident. He’s not his usual self and he’s even afraid to go outside now.

She said she doesn’t know how they got her address, and now she’s looking to move.

She said me the police came to her house about the incident, but no arrests have been made.

