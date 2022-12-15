New high-tech indoor farm opening soon in Shepherdsville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Square Roots is getting ready to open its hydroponic indoor farm in Shepherdsville soon.

The facility will grow leafy greens, herbs, and microgreens. This will be the company’s fifth farm. Most of the locations are in the New England or Midwest areas.

The company chose Shepherdsville because of its relationship with Gordon Food Service. The idea is to get the food onto their trucks and into grocery stores and restaurants on the same day the food is harvested.

The first seeds should be planted in February and CEO Tobias Peggs says they should be ready for harvest by March.

“For us, a plant like basil for example might go from seed to harvest in 28 days which is about twice as fast as outdoors. And we’re able to do that consistently 52 weeks out of the year. So you get a lot more food out of a really tiny footprint. Our whole farm is only 10,000 square feet,” said Peggs.

He says even though it’s a relatively small facility, the goal is to produce about 3 million packages of food each year.

The company also plans to hire a lot of its farm team from the area soon. Peggs says all you need is an interest in tech and food. The company has a training program to get just about anyone ready to work in their facilities.

Keep an eye on the current openings here.

