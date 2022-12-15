Contact Troubleshooters
Oldham Co. woman shares Stiff Person Syndrome journey after Celine Dion reveals diagnosis

Photo provided by Melissa Francis.
Photo provided by Melissa Francis.(WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County woman is sharing her journey with Stiff Person Syndrome after singer Celine Dion revealed her battle with the rare disease last Thursday, saying she would have to postpone her tour.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” singer Celine Dion said in a video announcement to her fans. “I really hope I can see you again real soon.”

The rare neurological disease affects only one in a million people.

Oldham County resident Melissa Francis said she has lived with SPS for the past seven years and she has missed out on time with her children, friends and family due to the pain. She was diagnosed with SPS in 2015 and hopes sharing her story will inspire more research to find a cure.

“Sometimes it might last 30 minutes, and other times it could be three days that I’m in bed and I can’t get out of bed,” Francis said. ”What I am gathering is going on with Celine Dion and affecting her vocal cords, it’s done the same for me. Unfortunately, it makes it difficult to swallow and it is very scary.”

Francis said her symptoms started in her late 20s after giving birth to her third child. Francis said it took her six years and four neurologists before she found a doctor that knew what was going on at Cleveland Clinic.

“I was just trying to do simple tasks like pick up my toddler or empty the dishwasher actually became one of the biggest flags for me,” Francis said. ”Until it just became so severe it went to my legs and I kind of knew something else was wrong.”

Francis said SPS is that is often misdiagnosed with more common auto immune disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. For her treatment, Francis said she has taken immune suppressants and has had more than 500 plasma infusions at home.

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke said symptoms of stiff person syndrome can include stiff muscles in the torso and limbs, violent muscle spasm episodes and greater sensitivity to noise and touch.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

