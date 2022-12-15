Contact Troubleshooters
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects

(Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation.

Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m.

The man died before he could be taken to a hospital.

LMPD has no suspects in the case. If you have information that can help detectives, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal by clicking here.

