Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation.

Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m.

The man died before he could be taken to a hospital.

LMPD has no suspects in the case. If you have information that can help detectives, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal by clicking here.

