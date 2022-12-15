Contact Troubleshooters
Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall.

LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture.

On Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area at the Jefferson Mall.

Police reported that there was an altercation between individuals in the mall. The incident spilled over into the parking lot, that is when a man pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds that hit the victim.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the crime tip portal.

