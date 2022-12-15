Scratch-off lottery prize at office holiday party pays $175k

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a moment that could qualify as a Christmas miracle.

A group of employees on their lunchbreak were playing the white elephant game where you steal gifts from one another.

Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it.

Janes instead ended up with some scratch off lottery tickets.

One of them paid $175,000.

“You’re excited, but you’re not sure it’s really real,” Janes said. “So, I think you want some clarity from someone else that’s not us in the office, to say that it’s real. So that’s when I was like do you all care if I go to the lottery office right now?”

Janes got the confirmation she was hoping for at the office of the Kentucky Lottery.

Photographs of the moment show Janes and her family posing with a big mock check for $175,000.

Janes said that “check” now sits under her tree.

“Kind of cool to celebrate Christmas like that. It’s a blessing,” Janes said as the tears welled up. “I’m still in shock sometimes when you think about it. But it’s a very cool experience.”

