SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/15

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Some minor snow showers develop tonight and will be off/on through Saturday. Much of it will be in flurry form but a few of the snow showers could put down a light coating here and there.

The main focus is on next week and the drastic change coming to our weather just before Christmas.

Next Thursday looks to be the target day for a significant blast of cold air that will bring rain at first, quickly changing to snow and even a flash freeze potential.

On top of that, very strong wind gusts will be at play.

This is likely to impact travel in a big way next Thursday and Friday.

Stay close to the forecast for updates. The video today will go into much more detail.

