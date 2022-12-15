Suspect charged in January homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case which happened just over 11 months ago.

Malik J. Abdullah, 22, of Louisville, was taken into custody this morning by the Louisville Metro police Homicide Unit. He is charged with one count of murder.

On January 8, patrol officers called to the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane found a man dead from gunshot wounds. The area is just off Hurstbourne Parkway near the intersection of Watterson Trail.

Abdullah is expected to be arraigned tomorrow at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom.

