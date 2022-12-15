Contact Troubleshooters
Two fugitives arrested after leading KSP on high-speed chase

Both were arrested on drug charges, tampering with evidence, and fleeing from police
Both were arrested on drug charges, tampering with evidence, and fleeing from police(Warren County Detention Center)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police charge two people following a high-speed chase on I-65 in Warren County.

According to court records, KSP was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145.

The driver was allegedly speeding in excess of 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The pursuit lasted for several miles, until the driver, 41-year-old Armalin Alexander, was eventually arrested in Edmonson County.

His passenger, Tanya Barfield, was also taken into custody.

A witness reportedly contacted KSP, saying two bags were thrown out of the Nissan during the pursuit. The bags were recovered, and allegedly contained 30 or more bank checkbooks, credit cards and driver’s licenses of potential victims in Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee.

Police also say they found heroin or fentanyl in a plastic storage container.

Armalin was also reportedly arrested on an out-of-state warrant from Indiana for probation violations, as well as charged with fleeing or evading police, tampering with evidence, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in financial information and stolen identities.

Court records say Barfield told police she was not aware of the checkbooks, credit cards and driver’s licenses found in the car. She is currently charged with tampering with evidence, trafficking financial information and stolen identities and possession of a controlled substance.

Both Armalin and Barfield are held without bond in the Warren County Detention Center.

