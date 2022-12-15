Victim in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 9:50p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Date Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to UofL hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is on going.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-(LMPD) or utilize the Crime Tip Portal.

