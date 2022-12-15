Contact Troubleshooters
Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center to house male juveniles in new state plan

By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center will soon become one of three facilities in the state to house male juveniles 14 years old or older who have been charged with a serious offense.

Gov. Andy Beshear outlined a new system Thursday where the Department of Juvenile Justice will operate three high-security detention centers for male juveniles charged with offenses indicating a higher potential for violent, disruptive behavior.

“The current juvenile justice system has been in place for over 20 years, and it has not evolved to fit the needs of today’s at-risk youth and adequately respond to increased youth violence and involvement in gangs,” said Beshear. “A new detention classification system will allow DJJ and the commonwealth to better enhance public safety while ensuring that Kentucky’s youth have the tools and opportunities for a successful second chance.”

Last week, Beshear said that the existing regional model system is “outdated” and “has hindered the ability of DJJ to ensure the safety of youth and staff.”

Along with Warren County, Adair Regional Detention Center and Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center will also be part of this plan.

The target date for the change is January 2023.

