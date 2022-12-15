Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

Lots of viruses are swirling around the U.S. (Source: CNN/ANDERS ELIASEN/UC SAN DIEGO HEALTH/KMGH/GETTY/DEPT OF DEFENSE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.

After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available to all U.S. households through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s.

The administration is putting personnel and equipment on standby should they be needed to help overwhelmed hospitals and nursing homes, as was necessary in earlier waves of the virus. So far, there have been no requests for assistance, but surge teams, ventilators and personal protective equipment are ready, the official said.

COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday. (CNN, UC SAN DIEGO HEALTH, KARE, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, KGO)

The Biden administration is also urging states and local governments to do more to encourage people to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, which scientists say are more effective at protecting against serious illness and death from the currently circulating variants. The administration is reiterating best practices to nursing homes and long-term care facilities for virus prevention and treatment and is urging administrators as well as governments to encourage vulnerable populations to get the new shots.

The planning comes as the administration has struggled to persuade most Americans to get the updated boosters as cases and deaths have declined from pandemic highs and most people have embraced a return to most of their pre-pandemic activities.

The official said funding for the new tests has been reallocated from other virus programs while the White House struggles to get congressional buy-in for additional COVID-19 emergency funding. The official declined to detail how much is being spent on the new tests or from which programs they were diverted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
Topgolf lights
Neighbors express concern about Topgolf lights
LMPD: Driver dead after crash on Greenbelt Highway
Dr. Jeb Teichman and son
Louisville pediatrician urges flu shots after son passes away from the flu
'The Bogus Beggar' arrested in Eastern Kentucky.
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday,...
Report: Former tennis champion Boris Becker released from prison, to be deported
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. The FBI declined to...
Hacker claims breach of FBI’s critical-infrastructure portal
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
3 men tied to leader of Whitmer kidnap plot face sentencing
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further...
Health Minute: Vaccine fatigue leaves US vulnerable to viruses