4 Florida men arrested in Kentucky for counterfeit money

Four men from Florida were recently caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Murray, Ky.
Four men from Florida were recently caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Murray, Ky.(Gadsden County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four men from Florida were recently caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Murray, Ky.

On December 15 at approximately 12:20 p.m. the Murray Police Department received a complaint from a local business of the counterfeit cash. The caller gave a description of the individuals, as well as a description of the vehicle they were driving.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the parking lot of another local businesses, with two individuals inside the vehicle and two more inside the business. While being detained at that local business, a large amount of counterfeit bills were found in wallets inside the vehicle.

All four suspects were taken to the police department and questioned about the counterfeit bills. Officers watched the surveillance video and were able to locate more counterfeit bills, torn up, inside the local business the suspects were found at.

Officers charged the following men each with 1 count of 1st degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument:

  • Jason Smalls, 27, of Orlando, Fl.
  • Malik Jones, 19, of Tampa, Fl.
  • Travis Jones, 18, of Tampa, Fl.
  • Jimmie Council ,19, of Sefner, Fl.

Smalls was also charged with 1 count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

