Apartment fire leaves 4 injured, dozens displaced

Four people were injured and at least three dozen people lost their homes after an overnight...
Four people were injured and at least three dozen people lost their homes after an overnight fire at Chateau Village Apartments in the Newburg neighborhood on December 16, 2022.(Source: Josh Ninke, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least three dozen people have lost their homes after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in the Newburg neighborhood.

MetroSafe says the alarm was sounded just after 3 a.m. that brough crews from five departments - Okolona, Fern Creek, Highview, Jeffersontown and Fairdale - were called to the Chateau Village Apartments in the 400 block of Poplar Level Court.

Chief Mark Little of Okolona Fire said the second floor was fully involved when the first fire crews arrived. Little said two people had to jump from the second floor and sustained injuries to their lower extremities. One person was also treated for smoke inhalation. The fourth injury was to a firefighter who suffered from heat exhaustion.

Six to eight apartments were destroyed by the flames, according to Little. A TARC bus was brought to the scene to get the displaced residents out of the cold.

Approximately 40 firefighters were called to the scene to fight the fire. Little said firefighters are expected to be on the scene until several hours. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

