Bardstown police confirm no threat to public after explosive devices found

Police do not cross
Police do not cross(MGN online)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department has confirmed there is no threat to the public after explosive devices were found.

Bardstown police received a call on Friday around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious device in the 300 block on North 1st Street.

Officers found what they said appeared to be “improvised explosive devices and other explosive paraphernalia,” according to a release.

Bardstown police said the scene is clear and an investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has begun.

Anyone with information can contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 348-3211.

