Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a JCPS bus has been arraigned.

A not guilty plea was entered for Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, on charges of assault - child abuse and strangulation.

On December 14, Price allegedly picked up the boy by the neck, strangled him and threw the child prior to hitting him with his fist.

Louisville Metro police said the attack was allegedly in reponse to an earlier incident on a school bus which happened between Price’s daughter and the boy.

A $5,000 surety bond was for set for Price with the provision that he be placed into the home carceration program if it’s posted. Price was ordered to have no contact with any JCPS facility or bus.

Price will be back in court on December 27.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.