Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident

Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, was arraigned on December 16, 2022 on charges of assault -...
Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, was arraigned on December 16, 2022 on charges of assault - child abuse and strangulation involving a 12-year-old boy on December 14, 2022 .(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with abusing a 12-year-old over an incident that happened on a JCPS bus has been arraigned.

A not guilty plea was entered for Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, on charges of assault - child abuse and strangulation.

On December 14, Price allegedly picked up the boy by the neck, strangled him and threw the child prior to hitting him with his fist.

Louisville Metro police said the attack was allegedly in reponse to an earlier incident on a school bus which happened between Price’s daughter and the boy.

A $5,000 surety bond was for set for Price with the provision that he be placed into the home carceration program if it’s posted. Price was ordered to have no contact with any JCPS facility or bus.

Price will be back in court on December 27.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Moore says she was upset when she saw what happened to her son.
Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop
Driver killed in Greenbelt Highway crash identified
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

Latest News

Bicyclist killed in November crash on National Turnpike identified
jail generic
KSP arrest Jefferson Co. man on child sexual exploitation charges
Traffic advisory
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-64 East in Jefferson County
Four people were injured and at least three dozen people lost their homes after an overnight...
Apartment fire leaves 4 injured, dozens displaced