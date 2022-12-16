FORECAST: Cold and breezy today, flurries arrive this evening

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (12/22/22)

FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy and cold today, gusts up to 30mph

Scattered flurries and light snow showers this evening - Saturday

Alert Days issued for next week ahead of our next wintry set-up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After starting the day with some sunshine, clouds increase for the afternoon.

Along with clouds comes the potential for flurries and scattered snow showers (the amount of moisture available will be key to what we see). Afternoon highs today sit near 40°. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures tumble into the 20s.

Flurries (and a few snow showers) remain possible, especially north of I-64. Saturday’s forecast features partly to mostly cloudy skies and the potential for passing snow flurries.

Tomorrow will be colder as highs only top out in the low to mid-30s.

Clear to partly cloudy skies will be around Saturday night. Lows fall into the teens and low 20s by Sunday morning.

The end of next week will be a busy one as our next weather maker comes into play. This is all thanks to an arctic front that will plunge into the area, bringing multiple types of precipitation Thursday/Friday.

We will begin to see rain Thursday, that will eventually transition to all snow. This will be followed by frigid temperatures and very gusty winds, with windchills potentially dipping down below zero.

