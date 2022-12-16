Gov. Beshear makes changes to KY juvenile justice facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday Governor Beshear and state officials made changes to the juvenile justice facilities in the state.

According to the release, male juveniles will be housed in separate centers based on their offenses and their potential for violent or disruptive behavior.

Violent offenders will be housed at Adair, Fayette and Warren County facilities.

The Jefferson County Detention Center will get the lower level offenders.

The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary said that the changes will allow for the proper training of staff and will allow them to know which youth have the potential for violence.

Governor Beshear said that the current regional model system is outdated and has kept the Department of Juvenile Justice from guaranteeing the safety of youth and staff.

“It’s going to bring a level of security that we have not had,” Gov. Beshear said. “And as we are taking these steps we are going to be upgrading the psychial security. of many of these facilities as well. Sadly the DJJ system is just totally different than it was 20 years ago and we have to change for the safety of everyone involved.”

These changes are expected to start in the new year.

Governor Beshear also announced the opening of a female only detention center for juveniles in Campbell County.

