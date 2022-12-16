Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP arrest Jefferson Co. man on child sexual exploitation charges

jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 22-year-old Louisville man was arrested after police accused him of sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Kentucky State Police said Devon Wade was arrested Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued out of Hopkins County.

The investigation began after KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered Wade was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Wade was charged with one count each of rape and sodomy, along four counts of use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.

KSP said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Moore says she was upset when she saw what happened to her son.
Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop
Driver killed in Greenbelt Highway crash identified
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

Latest News

Bicyclist killed in November crash on National Turnpike identified
Traffic advisory
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-64 East in Jefferson County
Four people were injured and at least three dozen people lost their homes after an overnight...
Apartment fire leaves 4 injured, dozens displaced
New Albany business preps for Sherman Minton Bridge closures
New Albany business owners hoping for help to stay afloat