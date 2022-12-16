KSP arrest Jefferson Co. man on child sexual exploitation charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 22-year-old Louisville man was arrested after police accused him of sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Kentucky State Police said Devon Wade was arrested Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued out of Hopkins County.

The investigation began after KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered Wade was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Wade was charged with one count each of rape and sodomy, along four counts of use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.

KSP said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.