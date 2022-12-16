Louisville airport prepares for winter with ‘state of the art’ snow removing vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is revving up for the winter weather.

The airport is preparing to use their “state of the art” snow and ice removing vehicles during peak periods.

During the height of peak season, this airport says they can expect 600 to 650 flights a day for UPS alone. Numbers they’ve invested millions to maintain, even through the snow and ice.

“We’ve got almost 40 miles of runways, taxiways, roadways to plow and every one of those is critical to get the aircrafts off the ground, on time and to their final destinations,” said airport Executive Director Dan Mann.

So, in order to efficiently clear the runways, they invested $10 million towards fighting snow.

Six million of that investment went to seven new MB2 multi-functioning snow removal vehicles they have bought over the last few years. A move they feel will pay dividends.

“It’s a major investment but again when somebody is waiting for a package, whether it be a vaccine or a piece of equipment to get overseas, every minute counts,” Mann said. “So you really just can’t afford to have even the slightest of delays.”

While some shipping companies worldwide have seen their air cargo rates drop over the last few years, the third-largest air cargo airport in North America says they have not seen any impacts.

In fact, with clients like UPS still flying strong, Mann said they expect record numbers for this season.

“We are looking at this peak season to be our busiest ever,” said Mann. “The cargo here, coming through world port, shows demand being strong. It was strong in 2019, 2020 with the pandemic it escalated and hasn’t slowed down.”

For Mann, the key to maintain this surplus is to have the best equipment available.

And with one of these million dollar machines, he said they’re able to do three vehicles worth of work, in half the time.

“It’s half the time and half the equipment. This is dual purpose so you got the plow, and the broom and the jet pass so you have fewer people, less equipment and you can do it faster,” Mann explained. “So it’s a win, win, win all the way around.”

With snow flurries expected Thursday evening, airport officials said they will be monitoring forecasts closely and if the runway pavement drops below 32 degrees with any precipitation, they will activate the snow crew.

