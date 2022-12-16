Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House

Chris Hartman and John Adams, a Louisville couple were in the crowd when President Joe Biden...
Chris Hartman and John Adams, a Louisville couple were in the crowd when President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act protecting same-sex and interracial marriage. They marked the occasion by tying the knot. Source: Fran Hutchins, Equality Federation Exec. Dir.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With thousands on the White House lawn watching Tuesday as President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, one Louisville couple in the crowd marked the occasion by tying the knot.

”It couldn’t have been a more perfect storm,” Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman said. “It’s a day I’ll always remember undeniably.”

Hartman and his partner John Adams exchanged vows and signed the marriage certificate on the spot. The Respect for Marriage Act requires states to honor out-of-state marriage licenses, but it does not require states to legalize same-sex marriage.

”What I’ve been saying is that the moment was historic,” Hartman said. “And we took a very brief but very proud victory lap. And now we’re right here back in the commonwealth of Kentucky where LGBTQ rights are going to be under attack.”

Since 1999, the Fairness Campaign has successfully lobbied 24 Kentucky cities to adopt a Fairness Ordinance that prohibits LGBTQ discrimination. Statewide successes have proven elusive.

One bill already in the works for the next legislative session would require a child’s biological sex designation on a birth certificate to be listed as either male or female. Another would prohibit trans students from using restrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms that do not match the sex of their birth. Similar bills have failed in the past.

”It’s the resurrection of a long-defeated bathroom bill,” Hartman said. “Kentucky was the first state to face this back in 2015 and we beat it back then.”

State Rep. Bill Wesley, R-Ravenna, the lawmaker who filed the draft bills, did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Moore says she was upset when she saw what happened to her son.
Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop
Driver killed in Greenbelt Highway crash identified
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

Latest News

Police do not cross
Bardstown police confirm no threat to public after explosive devices found
“She was on fire,” Alistair said. “I got all the fire out, but I was really scared also.”
10-year-old Bardstown boy honored for saving grandmother who caught fire
Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, was arraigned on December 16, 2022 on charges of assault -...
Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident
Bicyclist killed in November crash on National Turnpike identified