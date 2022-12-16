Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With thousands on the White House lawn watching Tuesday as President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, one Louisville couple in the crowd marked the occasion by tying the knot.

”It couldn’t have been a more perfect storm,” Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman said. “It’s a day I’ll always remember undeniably.”

Hartman and his partner John Adams exchanged vows and signed the marriage certificate on the spot. The Respect for Marriage Act requires states to honor out-of-state marriage licenses, but it does not require states to legalize same-sex marriage.

”What I’ve been saying is that the moment was historic,” Hartman said. “And we took a very brief but very proud victory lap. And now we’re right here back in the commonwealth of Kentucky where LGBTQ rights are going to be under attack.”

Since 1999, the Fairness Campaign has successfully lobbied 24 Kentucky cities to adopt a Fairness Ordinance that prohibits LGBTQ discrimination. Statewide successes have proven elusive.

One bill already in the works for the next legislative session would require a child’s biological sex designation on a birth certificate to be listed as either male or female. Another would prohibit trans students from using restrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms that do not match the sex of their birth. Similar bills have failed in the past.

”It’s the resurrection of a long-defeated bathroom bill,” Hartman said. “Kentucky was the first state to face this back in 2015 and we beat it back then.”

State Rep. Bill Wesley, R-Ravenna, the lawmaker who filed the draft bills, did not respond to a request for comment.

