Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged with violent threats against Congress members

During the past two years, the man was contacted about the messages by law enforcement and...
During the past two years, the man was contacted about the messages by law enforcement and mental health professionals, but officials said the messages continued.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 48-year-old Washington state man was arrested Wednesday and charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against members of Congress via voicemail.

Mark Leonetti, of Longview, appeared Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Tacoma on seven counts of making interstate threats, according to U.S. Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown.

It wasn’t immediately known if Leonetti has a lawyer to comment on the case.

Officials allege that starting in 2021 Leonetti left hundreds of violent, racist and antisemitic voicemails for members in the U.S. House and Senate.

This September, he again left threatening voicemails for several members of Congress. The most recent messages were left on Dec. 5 and contained bizarre and threatening statements about “killing” individuals, officials said.

During the past two years, Leonetti was contacted about the messages by law enforcement and mental health professionals, but officials said the messages continued.

“We acted now because it has become clear it is the only way to safeguard the community and those serving it,” Brown said in a statement.

Law enforcement and the Department of Justice are seeing a dramatic increase in political threats, Brown said.

U.S. Capitol Police told KUOW nearly 10,000 cases involving serious threats of violence aimed at members of Congress were reported last year, up nearly 150% over a five-year period, officials said.

Brown said as U.S. attorney he needs to take verbal threats seriously, in part because of concerns that those threats can escalate into physical violence.

“We’ve all seen horrific acts of violence against elected officials or their family members, most recently with Speaker Pelosi’s husband in California,” Brown said.

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked by an intruder in their San Francisco home in October.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Western Washington declined to release the names of the lawmakers Leonetti allegedly threatened.

If convicted, Leonetti could face up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Moore says she was upset when she saw what happened to her son.
Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop
Driver killed in Greenbelt Highway crash identified
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

Latest News

Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
The new satellite that will survey 90% of earth's water launched Friday; the data drawn will...
Satellite launched to map the world’s oceans, lakes, rivers
The new satellite that will survey 90% of earth's water launched Friday; the data drawn will...
New satellite launched to monitor water on Earth
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by Russian...
Ukraine stalemate sets stage for possible winter escalation
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows the test-firing of what it says...
As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy