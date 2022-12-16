Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man who claims self-defense against ‘Bogus Beggar’ back in court

Andrew Hoke has spent the last few months in jail, he's staying there now a little longer after violating probation.
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrew Hoke will serve more time in jail after violating probation.

Hoke allegedly hit Gary Thompson, also known as the Bogus Beggar, over the head with the claw end of a hammer.

“Assault one, assault fourth degree, assault third degree on a corrections officer, terroristic threatening, assault fourth degree, and these are all within the last calendar year,” Hoke’s attorney, Robert Boyd said.

Thompson does have a criminal past as he’s admitted to faking mental and physical illnesses to panhandle for cash.

”One thing I’ve learned in my five years is my victim today could be my suspect tomorrow. We look at each case individually. I don’t care what someone’s record is,” Officer John Bovenzi of LMPD’s First Division said.

The judge said that the Commonwealth did not have enough evidence to bring first degree assault charges to the grand jury, but they had enough for second degree assault. That could change once the court learns more about Thompson’s injuries.

Hoke’s attorney believes Thompson was the aggressor back here in Louisville.

Thompson has since been arrested for unrelated charges. However, his criminal history was not the only one in question as Hoke was serving probation for a stalking conviction.

The victim in that case said Hoke threatened her and her family, as Hoke sent her thousands of unsolicited sexually explicit texts and pictures daily. She continued by saying the only time she has felt safe since it happened is when Hoke’s been behind bars.

Hoke was found to have violated probation and will serve at least half of his remaining probation behind bars as the assault case unfolds.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Moore says she was upset when she saw what happened to her son.
Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop
Driver killed in Greenbelt Highway crash identified
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines...
“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor”: Outgoing LMPD Chief outlines reasons for inaction on drug house complaints
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

Latest News

Mayor Greg Fischer announced some major changes for some vacant buildings and parking lots...
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
Close to 40 people lost their homes after an overnight fire in the Newburg neighborhood.
Relief efforts begin after Chateau Village Apartment fire
The American Red Cross, TARC and some businesses worked to provide relief after close to 40...
Relief efforts begin after Chateau Village Apartment fire
Major changes are coming for some vacant buildings and parking lots downtown including the old...
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated