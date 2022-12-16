Man who claims self-defense against ‘Bogus Beggar’ back in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrew Hoke will serve more time in jail after violating probation.

Hoke allegedly hit Gary Thompson, also known as the Bogus Beggar, over the head with the claw end of a hammer.

“Assault one, assault fourth degree, assault third degree on a corrections officer, terroristic threatening, assault fourth degree, and these are all within the last calendar year,” Hoke’s attorney, Robert Boyd said.

Thompson does have a criminal past as he’s admitted to faking mental and physical illnesses to panhandle for cash.

”One thing I’ve learned in my five years is my victim today could be my suspect tomorrow. We look at each case individually. I don’t care what someone’s record is,” Officer John Bovenzi of LMPD’s First Division said.

The judge said that the Commonwealth did not have enough evidence to bring first degree assault charges to the grand jury, but they had enough for second degree assault. That could change once the court learns more about Thompson’s injuries.

Hoke’s attorney believes Thompson was the aggressor back here in Louisville.

Thompson has since been arrested for unrelated charges. However, his criminal history was not the only one in question as Hoke was serving probation for a stalking conviction.

The victim in that case said Hoke threatened her and her family, as Hoke sent her thousands of unsolicited sexually explicit texts and pictures daily. She continued by saying the only time she has felt safe since it happened is when Hoke’s been behind bars.

Hoke was found to have violated probation and will serve at least half of his remaining probation behind bars as the assault case unfolds.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.