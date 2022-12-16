Relief efforts begin after Chateau Village Apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross, TARC and some businesses worked to provide relief after close to 40 people lost their homes after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in the Newburg neighborhood.

This was the second major apartment fires in less than 10 days.

Okolona Fire Protection District was the first on the scene. MetroSafe said the alarm was sounded Friday just after 3 a.m. bringing in crews from five departments. Okolona, Fern Creek, Highview, Jeffersontown and Fairdale were called to the Chateau Village Apartments in the 400 block of Poplar Level Court.

“Upon arrival, they found heavy fire on the first and second floor. There were occupants that were jumping from the windows,” Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little said.

Three people living there were sent to the hospital and firefighters were sent to the hospital because of heat exhaustion, injuries, and smoke inhalation.

Okolona said it took five departments three hours just to get the fire under control.

The American Red Cross brought its relief truck to give out food water and coffee while people waited to board the TARC buses to stay warm.

“The people that just bought this property, they help refugees that are trying to get housing with that transition of coming into the country, so they have different apartment complexes and units that they are going to be able to put these people into,” Red Cross Louisville Disaster Program Manager Catharina Aiton said. ”It’s been pretty cold these past few nights especially coming into the holidays. And then the firefighters who were out here for hours working this fire. It’s draining and it’s hard work so we wanted to make sure they have everything they needed.”

“These folks have just lost everything. There’s shock. There’s disbelief. There’s sadness. There are all of those things,” The American Red Cross Kentucky CEO Steve Cunanan said.

There were 11 apartments destroyed. A TARC bus was brought to the scene to get the displaced residents out of the cold.

The American Red Cross said the best thing for people to do is to visit its website to donate or volunteer. Donations are also being accepted by calling 1 (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.