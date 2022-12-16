Contact Troubleshooters
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-64 East in Jefferson County

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an immediate closure on I-64 East at Exit 8 for Grinstead Drive is underway until 3 p.m. today.

A crew is replacing an expansion joint on the bridge over Lexington Road at mile point 8.1. Drivers should adjust their commute times, heed signage and use caution while moving through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.

