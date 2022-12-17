Contact Troubleshooters
1 dead in St. Dennis neighborhood shooting

By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday evening.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle at about 7:20 p.m. When officers got there, they saw the man had been shot.

The man was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.

