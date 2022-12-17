Contact Troubleshooters
Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station

Barry’s Cheesesteaks is located at 5408 Valley Station Rd.
Barry's Cheesesteaks is located at 5408 Valley Station Rd.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday.

Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville.

Owner Barry Washington said the new restaurant would be able to better serve customers.

Washington opened the first Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More location on Preston Highway in 2013.

All locations except for the South 2nd Street location closed after the pandemic.

