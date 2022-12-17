Brandenburg parents arrested on attempted murder charges of 2-month-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother and father of a two-month-old baby are facing attempted murder charges after police accused them of physically abusing their child.

On Nov. 9, court documents said the baby arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries. An examination revealed the baby suffered 17 fractures that the hospital said reflected “inflicted physical abuse.”

Detective Josh Conner of the Meade County Sheriff’s office said the injuries are potentially life-threatening.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services determined the child’s grandparents were to be given temporary custody of the child.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Noah Helton of Elizabethtown and 23-year-old Kayla Hayes of Brandenburg.

They’re being charged with one count of attempted murder, criminal abuse of a child under 12 and assault.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.