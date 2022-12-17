Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Brandenburg parents arrested on attempted murder charges of 2-month-old

(Left) Kayla Hayes (Right) Noah Helton
(Left) Kayla Hayes (Right) Noah Helton(Meade County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother and father of a two-month-old baby are facing attempted murder charges after police accused them of physically abusing their child.

On Nov. 9, court documents said the baby arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries. An examination revealed the baby suffered 17 fractures that the hospital said reflected “inflicted physical abuse.”

Detective Josh Conner of the Meade County Sheriff’s office said the injuries are potentially life-threatening.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services determined the child’s grandparents were to be given temporary custody of the child.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Noah Helton of Elizabethtown and 23-year-old Kayla Hayes of Brandenburg.

They’re being charged with one count of attempted murder, criminal abuse of a child under 12 and assault.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Crabtree and Amber Boyd were each arrested on December 14. 2022 during separate...
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event
Linda Moore says she was upset when she saw what happened to her son.
Mom reacts to video of 12-year-old son being attacked by grown man at bus stop
Sherman Price, 41, of Louisville, was arraigned on December 16, 2022 on charges of assault -...
Bond set for man charged with assaulting juvenile over school bus incident
Four people were injured and at least three dozen people lost their homes after an overnight...
Apartment fire leaves 4 injured, dozens displaced
Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Frankfort Avenue is in the Clifton neighborhood in Louisville.
Two-way traffic on Frankfort Avenue opens after repairs to sewer
Barry’s Cheesesteaks is located at 5408 Valley Station Rd.
Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station
UofL volleyball player's parents share excitement as the team advances to the national...
Parents of head coach for UofL women’s volleyball overjoyed as team advances to national championship
Female inmates at LMDC got to spend time with their family for a Christmas party.
LMDC hosts Christmas party for incarcerated women to spend time with family