Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated

Major changes are coming for some vacant buildings and parking lots downtown including the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Building and a JCTC parking lot.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Empty parking lots and vacant buildings are scattered all over Louisville, but now some of them are being turned into social centers to try to rejuvenate downtown.

Mayor Greg Fischer says the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Dealership and a JCTC parking lot our among some of the spots on Broadway expecting change.

While most do believe the empty lots and buildings should be repurposed, some feel more housing developments may not be the answer.

The old Brown Brothers Cadillac dealership was a Louisville staple for more than 75 years before it closed in 2021 after they decided to take a buyout instead of taking an electric car upgrade.

Fischer said the vacant property will be turned into a luxury apartment complex in the coming years.

Alida Cornelius said she has lived in Louisville her whole life and used to frequent the old building. She says she has fond memories of going there even before the Brown Brothers owned the lot.

“Before it was Brown Brothers Cadillac it used to be owned by Gio Everback and my dad was a service manager there in the early 50s,” Cornelius said. “I used to come down here all the time because we got to be like family.

A parking lot at Jefferson Community and Technical College is also set to become a green space.

These changes may come as a shock to some who are used to these downtown landmarks, but Cornelius says she can see some good coming from these renovations.

“Oh definitely. Definitely, definitely a green space is going to be fantastic,” Cornelius said. “Any green space you add is going to reduce carbon emissions.”

Cornelius now lives behind the old Brown Brother property and says she’s glad changes are being made, but wishes the city would create more parking opportunities for people downtown instead.

