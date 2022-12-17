Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Chilly Weekend

Here's WAVE Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned with your forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (12/22/22)
  • FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few flurries possible Saturday
  • Arctic Blast coming late next week
  • Snow is likely, amounts uncertain this far out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies overnight with chilly temperatures in the 20s.

Chilly Saturday with highs in the 30s. Some sunshine, but also a few flurries are possible. Saturday night features cold temperatures as lows fall into the low to middle 20s under partly cloudy skies.

More sunshine is expected for the second half of the weekend, but temperatures remain below normal in the low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Friday, December 16, 2022

