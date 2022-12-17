Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cold and breezy today, flurries possible this afternoon

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (12/22/22)
  • FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We start the weekend on a cold note with afternoon highs only reaching the mid-30s.

Once we factor in the breezy winds, wind chills will remain in the 20s for most. A few flurries will be possible through this evening.

Saturday night features cold temperatures as lows fall into the low to middle 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds while temperatures remain cold. Afternoon highs will only climb into the 20s and 30s once again.

Another cold night is on the way for Saturday night as lows dip down into the 20s. Clouds will be on the increase overnight as our next system begins to move into the region.

Next week, the focus will be on a strong Arctic front that will push in around Thursday.

This will bring a round of rain that will quickly change to snow. With the rapid drop in temperature, strong wind gusts and snowfall, travel is expected to be highly impacted.

WAVE Weather Alert Days have been declared as a result.

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

