FORECAST: Cold temperatures and isolated flurries tonight

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (12/22/22)
  • FRIDAY (12/23/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winter-like weather continues this weekend
  • A few light snow showers are possible early in the week
  • End-of-week setup brings the chance of impactful weather for holiday travel plans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few flurries will hang around and drift through the region throughout tonight. Most light snow showers will remain in areas north of I-64.

Temperatures turn cold once again, as overnight lows plunge into the 20s.

Sunday begins under mainly cloudy skies, with decreasing clouds allowing for a few peaks of sunshine through the afternoon hours. High temperatures will manage to climb into the 30s.

Sunday night, temperatures turn cold under mainly clear skies. Overnight lows dip back into the 20s.

Cloud cover will stick around Monday, preventing temperatures from warming up much. Afternoon highs will only warm into the 30s.

Dry and sunny weather expected Sunday with perhaps another quick-hitting system with some light rain or snow early next week.

The main focus in the extended is an Arctic Blast coming our way next Thursday.

WAVE Weather Alert Days are out for this event with a crash in temperatures, strong wind gusts, some snowfall and bitterly cold wind chills look to be on the table.

It is still early so more adjustments are likely but now you are aware!

